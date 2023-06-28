पाकिस्तानी दोस्त के लिए पंजाब की मिट्टी लेकर पहुंचे 'सरदार', 75 साल बाद नजरें मिलीं तो...
पाकिस्तानी दोस्त के लिए पंजाब की मिट्टी लेकर पहुंचे 'सरदार', 75 साल बाद नजरें मिलीं तो...

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से दोनों में बातचीत शुरू हो गई. इसके बाद दोनों ने मिलने का प्लान बनाया. पाकिस्तान में स्थित पंजाब के ओकारा में रहने वाल ताज मोहम्मद का जन्म भारत के पंजाब में स्थित जालंधर में हुआ था. ताज ने अपने सरदार दोस्त से जालंधर की मिट्टी की मांग की.

 

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर भारत और पाकिस्तान के विभाजन के दौरान बिछड़े परिवारों को मिलाने के लिए एक बेहतर जरिया बन चुका है. करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा में भारत और पाकिस्तान में रहने वाले दोस्त परिवार और अन्य लोगों के लिए एक दूसरे से मिलना आसान हो गया है. 

