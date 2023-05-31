Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस बड़े इस्लामी बिरादर मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन; हैरान कर देगी वजह
Pakistani Passenger Aircraft Seized: पाकिस्तान को मंगलवार को फिर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बेइज्जती झेलनी पड़ी, जब बकाया भुगतान न करने पर एक बड़े इस्लामी बिरादर मुल्क ने उसका पैसेंजर एयरक्राफ्ट जब्त कर लिया. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:34 AM IST

Malaysia Seized Pakistani Passenger Aircraft: आर्थिक संकट के साथ ही राजनीतिक अराजकता झेल रहे पाकिस्तान के सितारे लगातार गर्दिश में चल रहे हैं. अपनी गलत आर्थिक नीतियों की वजह से उसे मंगलवार को बड़ी जलालत झेलनी पड़ी, जब एक बड़े इस्लामी बिरादर मुल्क ने कर्जा न चुकाने पर उसका पैसेंजर एयरक्राफ्ट सीज कर लिया. उस इस्लामी मुल्क ने चेतावनी दी कि कर्जा न चुकाने तक उसका एयरक्राफ्ट छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा.

