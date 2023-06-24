India-US की करीबी देख बैचेन हुआ पाकिस्तान, खौफ में कह दी दिल जलाने वाली बात
India-US की करीबी देख बैचेन हुआ पाकिस्तान, खौफ में कह दी दिल जलाने वाली बात

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on India: इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में भारत और अमेरिका द्वारा जारी एक संयुक्त बयान पर आक्रामक प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए पाकिस्तान ने इसे अनुचित, एकतरफा और भ्रामक करार दिया है और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के प्रशासन से तथ्यों की जांच करने का भी आह्वान किया है.

Jun 24, 2023

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Pakistan: इस्लामाबाद में विदेश कार्यालय (FO) ने कहा कि संयुक्त बयान में किया गया पाकिस्तान-विशिष्ट संदर्भ राजनयिक मानदंडों के विपरीत था और इसमें राजनीतिक निहितार्थ थे. एफओ की प्रवक्ता मुमताज जहरा बलूच ने एक बयान में कहा कि हम 22 जून को जारी संयुक्त बयान में पाकिस्तान-विशिष्ट संदर्भ को अनुचित, एकतरफा और भ्रामक मानते हैं. यह संदर्भ राजनयिक मानदंडों के विपरीत है और इसमें राजनीतिक निहितार्थ हैं. हमें आश्चर्य है कि पाकिस्तान के अमेरिका के साथ आतंकवाद विरोधी सहयोग में करीबी होने के बावजूद इसे जोड़ा गया है.

