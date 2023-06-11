Pakistan Economy: रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान के लिए आई खुशखबरी! गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था बचाने के लिए अब नहीं करना पड़ेगा ये काम
Pakistan Economy: रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान के लिए आई खुशखबरी! गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था बचाने के लिए अब नहीं करना पड़ेगा ये काम

Pakistan Economic Crisis: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के लिए अच्छी खबर आई है. पाकिस्तान की करेंसी का अब शायद अवमूल्यन नहीं करना पड़े और उससे गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था को संभालने की राह में शहबाज सरकार को मदद मिलेगी.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Pakistan Economy: रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान के लिए आई खुशखबरी! गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था बचाने के लिए अब नहीं करना पड़ेगा ये काम

Pakistan Currency: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के लिए खुशखबरी है. अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष (IMF) के साथ 6.7 अरब डॉलर के बेलआउट प्रोग्राम (Bail Out Program) को एक बार फिर शुरू करने के खातिर चल रही वार्ता के बीच फिच रेटिंग्स ने कहा है कि इसकी संभावना अब नहीं है कि पाकिस्तान को फिर से अपनी करेंसी का अवमूल्यन करना पड़ेगा क्योंकि पाकिस्तानी रुपये पर प्रेशर कम हो गया है. फिच में हांगकांग स्थित एक डायरेक्टर कृजनिस क्रस्टिन्स ने कहा कि अब हमें पाकिस्तानी रुपये में बड़े अवमूल्यन की उम्मीद नहीं है.

