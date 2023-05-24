लाखों दिलों की धड़कन बनें 'मीत', जानें कैसा रहा सिविल सर्विस से म्यूजिशियन बनने का सफर
लाखों दिलों की धड़कन बनें 'मीत', जानें कैसा रहा सिविल सर्विस से म्यूजिशियन बनने का सफर

मीत आज किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं है, वह केवल म्यूजिशियन ही नहीं, बल्कि उन्होंने सिविल सर्विज एग्जाम भी पास किया है. मीत संगीत के प्रति काफी फोकस्ड, उत्साही और डाउन टू अर्थ हैं, जो उनके कामों में भी दिखता है.

Musician Meet: लाइफ में अगर कोई सफल होने की ठान ले और उस उदेश्य को अपना जुनून बना ले तो सक्सेस तो मिलनी लाजिमी ही है. ये बात संगीतकार, गीतकार, सॉन्ग कंपोजर और वीडियो एडिटर 'मीत' पर बिल्कुल सटीक बैठती है. बचपन से ही ऊंचे सपनों के पंख सजाए मीत आज संगीत की दुनिया का उज्ज्वल चेहरा हैं. उनके गानों में प्यार, रोमांस और धड़कन का एक नया सार है, जो लाखों दिलों की धड़कनों को चुराने के लिए काफी है. उनका लेटेस्ट पंजाबी गाना 'गल्लां मिठियां' ने सभी को अपना दीवाना बना लिया है. 

