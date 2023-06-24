Relationship Tips: शादी के बाद कपल के बीच ऐसी परिस्थितियां बन सकती हैं तलाक का वजह!
Relationship Tips: शादी के बाद कपल के बीच ऐसी परिस्थितियां बन सकती हैं तलाक का वजह!

Divorce Reason After Marriage: शादी के बाद हर कपल के बीच लड़ाई होना लाजमी है. लेकिन अगर यही लड़ाई शादी खत्म होने की वजह बन जाए तो सोचने वाली बात है. ऐसे में आपको इन संकेतों को पहचानने की जरूरत है, जिससे आप अपनी शादी को टूटने से बचा सकें. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

Relationship Tips: शादी के बाद कपल के बीच ऐसी परिस्थितियां बन सकती हैं तलाक का वजह!

Why Divorce Between Couple: शादी एक पवित्र बंधन है, जिसमें दो लोग जुड़कर जिंदगी भर साथ निभाने का वादा, सुख-दुख में एक दूसरे का साथ देना, प्यार और विश्वास बनाएं रखने का वादा करते हैं. लेकिन शादी के कुछ समय बाद ही कपल के बीच कुछ वजहों से दूरियां बढ़ने लगती हैं. इसी वजह से कपल तलाक लेने पर मजबूक हो जातें हैं. हालांकि शादी खत्म करने के लिए कोई मामूली सी बात कभी नहीं हो सकती है. इसके पीछे काफी समय से मन आहत हुआ होता है और कई उम्मीदें टूटती हैं. जब एक-एक दिन की नफरत दिल में इकट्ठा होती है, तब पार्टनर के लिए उसे जिंदगी से निकाल फेंकने की आवाज आती है. 

