Girlfriend से शादी करना चाहते हैं, तो ये है अपने पैरेंट्स से मिलाने का सही तरीका, बन जाएगी बात!

Love Marriage Tips: बहुत से लड़कों में अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी करने की हिम्मत नहीं होती है. लेकिन अगर आपको लगता है कि गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी करके आप खुशहाल जिंदगी जी सकते हैं, तो फौरन में अपने घर में उसके लिए बात करना शुरू करें. यहां हम आपको बताएंगे कि अपने पैरेंट्स से लव मैरिज के लिए कैसे बात करनी है और गर्लफ्रेंड को उनसे कैसे मिलवाना है... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

Girlfriend Meet With Parents For Love Marriage: आजकल बहुत से लोग लव मैरिज के फेवर में रहते हैं. अपनी पसंद से शादी करना, अपनी मर्जी का लाइफ पार्टनर ढूंढना लोगों की प्राथमिक्ता बन गया है. हालांकि पहले के जमाने में परिवार वाले जिस भी इंसान से शादी के लिए कहते थे, वो लोग कर लेते हैं. लेकिन आज का समय इन सब चीजों से काफी अलग है. ऐसे में लोग अब लव मैरिज की ओर ज्यादा तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं. आपको बता दें, लव मैरिज इतनी सक्सेसफुल तो नहीं होती हैं, लेकिन फिर भी लोग अपनी पसंद की लड़की/लड़के से शादी करना चाहते हैं. 

