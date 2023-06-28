Partner से करते हैं बेइंतहा प्यार? पर विवाह योग में आ रही है अड़चन, तो इस सावन करें ये उपाय
Partner से करते हैं बेइंतहा प्यार? पर विवाह योग में आ रही है अड़चन, तो इस सावन करें ये उपाय

Marriage Tips In Sawan 2023: कई कपल प्यार के बाद शादी के सपने देखते हैं और एक दूसरे के जीवनसाथ बनना चाहते हैं. लेकिन लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी विवाह का कोई शुभ योग नहीं बन पाता है. ऐसे में आप सावन में भोलेनाथ की पूजा के साथ कुछ उपाय कर सकते हैं, जिससे आपकी शादी में आ रही अड़चन दूर हो सकेगी. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Partner से करते हैं बेइंतहा प्यार? पर विवाह योग में आ रही है अड़चन, तो इस सावन करें ये उपाय

Sawan 2023 Couple Tips For Marriage: कुछ ही दिनों में सावन का पावन महीना शुरु हो जाएगा. इसी के साथ शिव मंदिरों में भोलेनाथ के भक्तों का तांता लगना भी शुरू होगा. सावन भर भगवान शंकर की हर सोमवार को विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है. वहीं ऐसा माना जाता है, कि सावन के महीने में भोलेनाथ की मन से आराधना करने वालों की मनोकामना पूरी होती है और लोगों की समस्याएं भी दूर हो जाती हैं. 

