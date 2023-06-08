आखिर क्या है ये Weekend Marriage? क्यों कपल्स इसे कर रहे हैं पसंद
Relationship Tips: वीकेंड मैरिज ऐसी होती है कि शादीशुदा जोड़े सिर्फ वीकेंड पर ही एक अपार्टमेंट शेयर करते हैं. वे सप्ताह के बाकी दिनों में अपनी शर्तों पर जीवन जीते हैं. यह चलन जापान में बहुत लोकप्रिय हो गया है. आइए जानते हैं यह ट्रेंड शादीशुदा जोड़ों को क्यों आकर्षित करता है.

What is Weekend Marriage: स्वतंत्रता की कमी होने की वजह से मिलेनियल्स शादी करने से पीछे हट रही थीं. इसलिए उन्होनें शादी देर से करने की प्लानिंग की. अगर एक कपल में प्यार होता है तो इनकी लाइफस्टाइल, पसंद न पसंद, जागने के समय या वो दोनों खाली समय का उपयोग कैसे करें, इन सब बातों पर कपल्स के बीच समयय के साथ असहमति हो सकती है. यहीं से वीकेंड मैरिज का कॉन्सेप्ट आया है.

