Ashadh Month: जून में इस दिन से शुरू होगा आषाढ़ माह, भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न करने का है खास मौका; जानें नियम
Ashadh Month: जून में इस दिन से शुरू होगा आषाढ़ माह, भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न करने का है खास मौका; जानें नियम

Ashadh Month 2023 Date: आषाढ़ के महीने को वर्षा ऋतु के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. इस महीने भगवान विष्णु की उपासना से हर मनोकामना पूरी होती है. वहीं इस दौरान कुछ काम करने से बचना चाहिए आइए जानते हैं.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Ashadh Month: जून में इस दिन से शुरू होगा आषाढ़ माह, भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न करने का है खास मौका; जानें नियम

Do’s And Don’ts During Ashadh: हिंदू केलेंडर के चौथे महीने को आषाढ़ का महीना कहा जाता है. आषाढ़ महीने की शुरुआत 5 जून से हो रही है और यह 3 जुलाई को खत्म हो जाएगा. हिंदू धर्म में आषाढ़ महीने को विशेष महत्व दिया गया है. यह महीना कामना पूर्ति का महीना कहा जाता है. इस महीने व्यक्ति की हर मनोकामना पूरी हो सकती है. आषाढ़ के महीने में कई व्रत-त्योहार आते हैं लेकिन इनमें सबसे महत्वपूर्ण देवशयनी एकादशी है.

