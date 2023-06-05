इस तारीख से शुरू हो रही हैं गुप्‍त नवरात्रि, जानें शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजा विधि
इस तारीख से शुरू हो रही हैं गुप्‍त नवरात्रि, जानें शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजा विधि

Gupt Navratri 2023: हिंदू पंचांग के मुताबिक आज से आषाढ़ माह शुरू हो चुका है और कुछ ही दिन बाद आषाढ़ गुप्‍त नवरात्रि शुरू होंगी. गुप्‍त नवरात्रि माता की आराधना करने के लिए उत्‍तम समय होता है.  

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

इस तारीख से शुरू हो रही हैं गुप्‍त नवरात्रि, जानें शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजा विधि

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: सनातन धर्म में नवरात्रियों का विशेष महत्व है. हर साल में 4 बार नवरात्रि का पावन पर्व मनाया जाता है. इनमें से 2 गुप्‍त नवरात्रि होती हैं और 2 प्रत्‍यक्ष नवरात्रि होती हैं. चैत्र और शारदीय नवरात्रि का उत्‍सव धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है. वहीं गुप्‍त नवरात्रि में गुप्‍त साधना का महत्‍व है. एक गुप्त नवराद्धि माघ माह में और दूसरी गुप्त नवरात्रि आषाढ़ महीने में पड़ती है. आषाढ़ महीना शुरू हो चुका है और अब गुप्‍त नवरात्रि शुरू होने वाली हैं. 

