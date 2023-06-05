आज से शुरू हुआ आषाढ़ महीना, अगले 1 माह में जरूर करें ये काम, होगा तगड़ा लाभ
आज से शुरू हुआ आषाढ़ महीना, अगले 1 माह में जरूर करें ये काम, होगा तगड़ा लाभ

Ashadha Month 2023: आज से आषाढ़ का पवित्र महीना शुरू हो रहा है. इसी महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष की देवशयनी एकादशी से भगवान विष्‍णु योगनिद्रा में चले जाते हैं. आषाढ़ में कुछ नियमों का पालन करना चाहिए.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

आज से शुरू हुआ आषाढ़ महीना, अगले 1 माह में जरूर करें ये काम, होगा तगड़ा लाभ

Ashadha Month 2023 start end date: हिंदी पंचांग के अनुसार आज 5 जून से आषाढ़ महीना शुरू हो गया है. यह हिंदी पंचांग का चौथा महीना होता है. इस महीने को हिंदू धर्म में बेहद पवित्र महीना माना जाता है. आषाढ़ में भगवान विष्‍णु और भगवान शिव की पूजा की जाती है. इस महीने में ही देवशयनी एकादशी पड़ती है और भगवान श्रीहरि भोलेनाथ को सृष्टि का संचालन सौंपकर योगनिद्रा में चले जाते हैं. इसी दिन से चातुर्मास की शुरुआत होती है. चातुर्मास में कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं किया जाता है. पूरा समय भगवान की भक्ति में लगाया जाता है. इस बार आषाढ़ माह 3 जुलाई 2023 तक रहेगा.

