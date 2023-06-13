Puja Tips: भगवान को भोग लगाते समय किन बातों का रखें ध्यान? जानें मंत्र व पूजा टिप्स
Puja Tips: भगवान को भोग लगाते समय किन बातों का रखें ध्यान? जानें मंत्र व पूजा टिप्स

Right Way to Offer Prasad to Bhagwan: पूजा करते समय भगवान को भोग लगाया जाता है. हालांकि, लोगों को भोग लगाने का सही तरीका, नियम और मंत्र नहीं पता होते हैं. आइए जानते हैं. 

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Puja Tips: भगवान को भोग लगाते समय किन बातों का रखें ध्यान? जानें मंत्र व पूजा टिप्स

Bhog Lagane ke Niyam: मन की शांति हो या फिर जीवन में आ रही किसी भी प्रकार की दिक्कत. भगवान की शरण में जाने से हर तरह के दुख-तकलीफ दूर होते हैं और घर में सुख-समृद्धि का वास होता है. अक्सर लोग भगवान की पूजा करते समय उन्हें भोग लगाते हैं. हालांकि, कई लोगों को सही भोग और उसको लगाने का नियम पता नहीं होता है. वहीं. ये भी जानकारी नहीं होती है कि भोग लगाते समय आखिर क्या बोला जाए. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में पूजा को लेकर नियम बताए गए हैं. ये नियम भोग लगाने को लेकर भी हैं. 

