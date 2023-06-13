Chanakya Niti: ऐसी 5 जगहों पर कभी न बनाए घर, वरना श्मशान बन जाती है जिंदगी!
Chanakya Niti: ऐसी 5 जगहों पर कभी न बनाए घर, वरना श्मशान बन जाती है जिंदगी!

Chanakya Niti Quotes: जीवन को सरल और सफल बनाने के लिए महान आचार्य चाणक्य ने कई उपाय बताए हैं. यहां पर उन्हीं में से कुछ उपायों का जिक्र किया गया है, जिनमें चाणक्य कहते हैं कि घर बसाने से पहले उसके जगह के बारे में पूरी तफ्तीश कर लेनी चाहिए.

Jun 13, 2023

Chanakya Niti: ऐसी 5 जगहों पर कभी न बनाए घर, वरना श्मशान बन जाती है जिंदगी!

Follow Ethics of Chanakya: भारतीय इतिहास में चाणक्य को अर्थशास्त्र के जनक के रूप में जाना जाता है. कई लोग उन्हें कौटिल्य नाम से भी जानते हैं. चाणक्य ने 'नीतिशास्त्र' में जीवन जीने के कई तरीकों के बारे में बताया है जो आपके जीवन को सरल और समृद्ध बना सकते हैं. चाणक्य ने कहा है कि जब भी कोई व्यक्ति अपना घर किसी जगह बसाना चाहता है, तब उसे कुछ बातों का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए. वरना, वह दिन-रात परेशानियों से घिरा रहता है और एक के बाद एक मुश्किलें उसके सामने आती रहती है.

