चातुर्मास शुरू होने में बस इतने दिन हैं बाकी, जान लें तारीख और ये बेहद जरूरी बातें
topStories1hindi1723656
Hindi Newsधर्म

चातुर्मास शुरू होने में बस इतने दिन हैं बाकी, जान लें तारीख और ये बेहद जरूरी बातें

Chaturmas 2023 Start Date: चातुर्मास को सनातन धर्म में भगवान की भक्ति करने के लिए सबसे पवित्र और महत्‍वपूर्ण समय माना जाता है. साल 2023 का चातुर्मास तो और भी खास है क्‍योंकि यह 4 महीने की बजाय 5 महीने का रहेगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

Trending Photos

चातुर्मास शुरू होने में बस इतने दिन हैं बाकी, जान लें तारीख और ये बेहद जरूरी बातें

Chaturmas 2023 kab se hai: हिंदू पंचाग के अनुसार देवशयनी एकादशी से चातुर्मास शुरू होता है, जो कि देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन खत्‍म होता है. चातुर्मास के दौरान संसार के संचालक भगवान विष्‍णु योग निद्रा में चले जाते हैं, जिससे सारे शुभ कार्यों पर रोक लग जाती है. इस साल देवशयनी एकादशी 29 जून को है. इस दिन से भगवान विष्‍णु पूरे 5 महीने के लिए योग निद्रा में चले जाएंगे और 23 नवंबर 2023 को देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन जागेंगे. इसके बाद तुलसी विवाह होगा और फिर शुभ कार्य शुरू होंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा