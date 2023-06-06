Chaturmas 2023: बहुत जल्द मांगलिक कार्यों पर लगने वाला है फुल स्टॉप, 5 माह तक रखना होगा इनका ध्यान
Chaturmas 2023: बहुत जल्द मांगलिक कार्यों पर लगने वाला है फुल स्टॉप, 5 माह तक रखना होगा इनका ध्यान

Chaturmas Start Date: चातुर्मास भगवान के शयनकाल का समय होता है. इस दौरान कोई भी मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किया जाता. इस समय भगवान विष्णु और शिवजी की आराधना करनी चाहिए. इस बार चातुर्मास 5 महीने का होगा और इस दौरान कुछ चीजों का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए.  

 

Chaturmas 2023: बहुत जल्द मांगलिक कार्यों पर लगने वाला है फुल स्टॉप, 5 माह तक रखना होगा इनका ध्यान

Chaturmas Kab Se Shuru Hai: हिंदू धर्म में चातुर्मास को बहुत महत्व दिया जाता है. चातुर्मास भगवान की आराधना का समय होता है. इस दौरान ज्यादा या ज्यादा ध्यान धर्म-कर्म में लगाया जाता है. कहते हैं इस दौरान भगवान विष्णु निंद्रा अवस्था में चले जाते हैं और देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन नींद से जागते हैं. इसलिए चातुर्मास में कोई भी मांगलिक कार्य करने की मनाही होती है जैसे- शादी, गृह प्रवेश, आदि कार्य भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए. मान्यता है कि इन दिनों में किए गए कार्य शुभ फल प्रदान नहीं करते. जानें कब से शुरू हो रहा है चातुर्मास और किन बातों का रखें ध्यान.   
 
कब से लग रहा है चातुर्मास

