आज गंगा दशहरा पर कर दें इन चीजों का दान, सारे कष्‍ट होंगे दूर, हर मुराद होगी पूरी!
आज गंगा दशहरा पर कर दें इन चीजों का दान, सारे कष्‍ट होंगे दूर, हर मुराद होगी पूरी!

Ganga Dussehra 2023: आज पूरे देश में गंगा दशहरा मनाया जा रहा है. लोग पवित्र गंगा नदी में स्‍नान कर रहे हैं. आज गंगा स्‍नान के अलावा कुछ खास चीजों का दान करना भी बेहद शुभ होता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

आज गंगा दशहरा पर कर दें इन चीजों का दान, सारे कष्‍ट होंगे दूर, हर मुराद होगी पूरी!

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Date: हिंदू धर्म में गंगा नदी को बेहद पवित्र और पूजनीय माना गया है. धर्म-शास्‍त्रों के अनुसार ज्‍येष्‍ठ शुक्‍ल की दशमी तिथि को गंगा नदी शिव जी की जटाओं से निकलकर धरती पर अवतरित हुई थीं. आज 30 मई को ज्‍येष्‍ठ शुक्‍ल दशमी तिथि है और गंगा दशहरा मनाया जा रहा है. गंगा दशहरा के दिन गंगा स्‍नान करने, मां गंगा की पूजा करने का बड़ा महत्‍व है. गंगा स्‍नान करने से 10 तरह के पाप कटते हैं. साथ ही गंगा दशहरा के दिन दान जरूर करना चाहिए. इससे जीवन में अपार सुख समृद्धि आती है और किसी चीज की कमी नहीं रहती है. 

