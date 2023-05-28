इस हफ्ते पड़ रहे बेहद महत्‍वपूर्ण व्रत-त्‍योहार, उलझाने वाली है ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा तिथि!
इस हफ्ते पड़ रहे बेहद महत्‍वपूर्ण व्रत-त्‍योहार, उलझाने वाली है ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा तिथि!

Ganga Dussehra 2023: नया सप्‍ताह शुरू हो रहा है और इन अगले 7 दिनों में कई महत्‍वपूर्ण व्रत-त्‍योहार पड़ रहे हैं. मई के आखिर और जून की शुरुआत में बड़ा मंगल, गंगा दशहरा, निर्जला एकादशी और ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा मनाई जाएगी. 

May 28, 2023

इस हफ्ते पड़ रहे बेहद महत्‍वपूर्ण व्रत-त्‍योहार, उलझाने वाली है ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा तिथि!

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: हिंदू धर्म में व्रत-त्‍योहारों का बड़ा महत्‍व है. हर महीने विभिन्‍न व्रत रखे जाते हैं, त्‍योहार मनाए जाते हैं. इस लिहाज से साल 2023 में मई का अंत और जून की शुरुआत बेहद खास है. इस हफ्ते में कई महत्‍वपूर्ण व्रत त्‍योहार पड़ रहे हैं. 29 मई से 4 जून के बीच कई निर्जला एकादशी जैसा अहम व्रत रखा जाएगा, वहीं गंगा दशहरा जैसा महत्‍वपूर्ण पर्व भी मनाया जाएगा. आइए जानते हैं इस हफ्ते के सभी व्रत-त्‍योहार. 

