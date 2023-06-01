आज है जून महीने का पहला प्रदोष व्रत? ये उपाय दिलाएंगे भोलेनाथ की असीम कृपा
आज है जून महीने का पहला प्रदोष व्रत? ये उपाय दिलाएंगे भोलेनाथ की असीम कृपा

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: आज भगवान शिव के साथ-साथ भगवान विष्‍णु की कृपा पाने का विशेष दिन है. आज जून महीने का पहला प्रदोष व्रत है, जो कि गुरुवार को होने के कारण गुरु प्रदोष है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

Pradosh Vrat 2023 Puja Muhurat: हिंदू धर्म में हर महीने के कृष्ण पक्ष और शुक्ल पक्ष की त्रयोदशी तिथि को प्रदोष व्रत रखा जाता है. इस साल जून महीने की शुरुआत ही प्रदोष व्रत से हो रही है. आज 1 जून 2023, गुरुवार को जून महीने का पहला प्रदोष व्रत है. सभी प्रदोष व्रत भगवान शिव को समर्पित हैं. इस दिन पूजा-उपाय करने से भगवान शिव प्रसन्‍न होते हैं. जीवन के सारे कष्‍ट दूर होते हैं. शत्रुओं का नाश होता है. आर्थिक तंगी दूर होती है. 

