Kalashtami Ke Upay: कालाष्टमी पर कर लें उपाय, हैं बेहद चमत्कारी, तिजोरी में रखे पैसों में होता है इजाफा
topStories1hindi1722919
Hindi Newsधर्म

Kalashtami Ke Upay: कालाष्टमी पर कर लें उपाय, हैं बेहद चमत्कारी, तिजोरी में रखे पैसों में होता है इजाफा

Kalashtami Vrat Ke Upay: कालाष्टमी के दिन शिवजी के रौद्र रूप भैरव की पूजा की जाती है. इस दिन कुछ उपाय करके भगवान भैरव की विशेष कृपा प्राप्त कर सकते है. इससे व्यक्ति की हर मनोकामना पूरी होती है और धन-धान्य में कोई कमी नहीं होती.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kalashtami Ke Upay: कालाष्टमी पर कर लें उपाय, हैं बेहद चमत्कारी, तिजोरी में रखे पैसों में होता है इजाफा

Kalashtami Vrat 2023: कालाष्टमी का व्रत हर महीने के कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी तिथि को रखा जाता है. यह दिन कालभैरव के भक्तों के लिए बहुत खास होता है. मान्यता है कि इसी दिन भगवान शिव भैरव के रूप में प्रकट हुए थे. आषाढ़ महीने की कालाष्टमी 10 जून को पड़ रही है. इस दिन शिवजी के रौद्र रूप भैरव की पूजा की जाती है. भैरव बाबा को तंत्र-मंत्र का देवता भी कहा जाता है. इसलिए इस दिन लोग तंत्र साधना में जुटे रहते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC के अब इस एक्टर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, मेकर्स पर लगे इल्जामों पर कह गए बड़ी बात