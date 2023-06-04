Jagannath Temple: इस अनोखे मंदिर में हर साल बीमार पड़ते हैं भगवान, औषधि देने पर होते हैं ठीक!
Jagannath Temple: इस अनोखे मंदिर में हर साल बीमार पड़ते हैं भगवान, औषधि देने पर होते हैं ठीक!

Vrindavan Jagannath Temple: भारत चमत्‍कारिक और ऐतिहासिक मंदिरों का देश है. ये मंदिर खूबसूरत भी हैं और रहस्‍यमयी भी हैं. आज हम एक ऐसे ही अनोखे मंदिर की बात करते हैं, जहां हर साल भगवान बीमार पड़ जाते हैं. 

Jun 04, 2023

Jagannath Temple: इस अनोखे मंदिर में हर साल बीमार पड़ते हैं भगवान, औषधि देने पर होते हैं ठीक!

Jagannath Mandir in Vrindavan: राधा-कृष्‍ण की भूमि मथुरा-वृंदावन चमत्‍कारों की धरती है. यहां भगवान ने अपनी लीलाएं दिखाई हैं और आज भी यहां के मंदिर अपनी चमत्‍कारिक घटनाओं के लिए मशहूर हैं. हर साल लाखों की तादाद में देश-दुनिया से लोग मथुरा-वृंदावन आते हैं. ब्रज की भूमि पर बने कई मंदिर बेहद मशहूर हैं. इन सभी मंदिरों की अपनी अलग कहानियां हैं. ऐसा ही एक मंदिर है वृंदावन का जगन्‍नाथ मंदिर. इस मंदिर हर साल एक अजीब घटना होती है. 

