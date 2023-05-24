Nirjala Ekadashi Daan: निर्जला एकादशी के दिन अपने हाथों से कर दें इन चीजों का दान, जीवनभर मिलेगा ये फल
Nirjala Ekadashi Daan: निर्जला एकादशी के दिन अपने हाथों से कर दें इन चीजों का दान, जीवनभर मिलेगा ये फल

Nirjala Ekadashi Par Kya Daan Kare: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में एकादशी व्रत का विशेष महत्व है. कहते हैं कि हर एकादशी का अपना अलग महत्व होता है. निर्जला एकादशी के दिन व्रत रखकर सालभर की एकादशी का फल पाया जा सकता है. वहीं, इस दिन दान का भी विशेष महत्व है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

Nirjala Ekadashi Daan: निर्जला एकादशी के दिन अपने हाथों से कर दें इन चीजों का दान, जीवनभर मिलेगा ये फल

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023 Date: ज्येष्ठ महीने की शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को निर्जला एकादशी के नाम से जाना जाता है. सालभर में आने वाली सभी एकादशी में निर्जला एकादशी सबसे कठिन एकादशी है. बता दें कि निर्जला एकादशी व्रत की शुरुआत दसमी तिथि की शाम सूर्यास्त के बाद से होती है और द्वादश तिथि के दिन व्रत पारण किया जाता है. इस दिन जल न ग्रहण कर व्रत रखा जाता है.

