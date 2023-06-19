पुरी की रथ यात्रा कल से होगी शुरू, मौसी के घर गुंडिचा में रहने जाएंगे भगवान जगन्‍नाथ!
पुरी की रथ यात्रा कल से होगी शुरू, मौसी के घर गुंडिचा में रहने जाएंगे भगवान जगन्‍नाथ!

Puri Rath Yatra 2023 Schedule: विश्‍वविख्‍यात पुरी की जगन्‍नाथ रथ यात्रा कल 20 जून 2023, मंगलवार से शुरू हो रही है. कल भगवान जगन्‍नाथ अपने भाई बलभद्र और बहन सुभद्रा के साथ मौसी के घर गुंडिचा मंदिर जाएंगे. 

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Schedule: हर साल आषाढ़ महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष की द्वितीया तिथि को उड़ीसा के पुरी में भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा निकाली जाती है. यह रथ यात्रा 10 दिन चलती है और पुरी की इस रथ यात्रा में शामिल होने के लिए देश-दुनिया से भक्‍त आते हैं. इस साल यह रथ यात्रा कल 20 जून 2023 से शुरू होगी. रथ यात्रा की सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं. धार्मिक मान्यता है कि भगवान जगन्नाथ की इस रथ यात्रा में शामिल होने वाले भक्तों को सारे तीर्थ करने जितना फल मिलता है. 

