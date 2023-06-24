Pradosh Vrat 2023: प्रदोष व्रत से प्रसन्न होते हैं शिवजी, मिलता है मनवांछित फल
Pradosh Vrat 2023: प्रदोष व्रत से प्रसन्न होते हैं शिवजी, मिलता है मनवांछित फल

Pradosh Vrat July: प्रदोष व्रत के पुण्य से कलयुग में मनुष्य के सभी प्रकार के पाप और कष्ट नष्ट हो जाते हैं. यह व्रत अत्यधिक कल्याणकारी है. इस व्रत के प्रभाव से मनुष्य को अभीष्ट की प्राप्ति होती है.

 

Jun 24, 2023

Pradosh Vrat 2023: प्रदोष व्रत से प्रसन्न होते हैं शिवजी, मिलता है मनवांछित फल

Pradosh Vrat in 2023: आदिदेव महादेव की कृपा कौन नहीं पाना चाहता है. धर्मशास्त्रों के अनुसार, शिवजी की कृपा पाने का सबसे सरल उपाय है प्रदोष व्रत. इस व्रत को करने से भोले भंडारी सहज ही प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं. सबसे सुंदर बात यह है कि इस व्रत को महिला अथवा पुरुष कोई भी कर सकता है. इस व्रत के महात्म्य को पवित्र गंगा नदी के तट पर श्री सूत जी ने सौनक आदि ऋषियों के समूह के बीच सुनाया था. 

