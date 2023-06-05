ICC: WTC फाइनल से तुरंत पहले ICC ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन, इस टीम को दे दिया तगड़ा झटका
topStories1hindi1725062
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

ICC: WTC फाइनल से तुरंत पहले ICC ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन, इस टीम को दे दिया तगड़ा झटका

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला शुरू होने में 2 दिन बचे हैं. इस बीच ICC ने एक टीम पर बड़ा एक्शन ले लिया है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Trending Photos

ICC: WTC फाइनल से तुरंत पहले ICC ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन, इस टीम को दे दिया तगड़ा झटका

International Cricket Council: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. दोनों टीमें इस बड़े मुकाबले के लिए जमकर अभ्यास कर रही हैं. इस बीच एक बहुत बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. ICC(इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल) ने एक क्रिकेट टीम पर बड़ा एक्शन ले लिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Exhaust Fan
Exhaust fan खराब हो जाता है तो ये टिप्स जान लें, बहुत पैसे बच जाएंगे आपके
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat