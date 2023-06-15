Team India: अंबाती रायडू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, BCCI पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप; खोलकर रख दिया 2019 वर्ल्ड कप के ब्लंडर का पूरा सच
Team India: अंबाती रायडू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, BCCI पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप; खोलकर रख दिया 2019 वर्ल्ड कप के ब्लंडर का पूरा सच

Team India and BCCI News: भारत के अनुभवी क्रिकेटर अंबाती रायडू ने वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के दौरान अपने साथ हुई नाइंसाफी के पीछे BCCI का एक बेहद चौंकाने वाला राज खोल दिया है. अंबाती रायडू ने BCCI और टीम इंडिया के सेलेक्टर्स पर बेहद सनसनीखेज आरोप लगाए हैं. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Team India: अंबाती रायडू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, BCCI पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप; खोलकर रख दिया 2019 वर्ल्ड कप के ब्लंडर का पूरा सच

Ambati Rayudu News: भारत के अनुभवी क्रिकेटर अंबाती रायडू ने वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के दौरान अपने साथ हुई नाइंसाफी के पीछे BCCI का एक बेहद चौंकाने वाला राज खोल दिया है. अंबाती रायडू ने BCCI और टीम इंडिया के सेलेक्टर्स पर बेहद सनसनीखेज आरोप लगाए हैं. अंबाती रायडू ने वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के दौरान टीम सेलेक्शन में हुए अब तक के सबसे बड़े ब्लंडर का पूरा सच खोलकर रख दिया है. बता दें कि अंबाती रायडू वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के दौरान टीम इंडिया में राजनीति का शिकार हुए हैं और इस खिलाड़ी ने फिर तुरंत इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया था.

