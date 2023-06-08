WTC Final 2023: रोहित ने जिसे नहीं दिया प्लेइंग-11 में मौका, उसी ने AUS को दिया बड़ा झटका
IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच WTC फाइनल मुकाबला लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जा रहा है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पहली पारी 469 रनों पर खत्म हुई. भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने दूसरे दिन अच्छी गेंदबाजी की.

Jun 08, 2023

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल मैच खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच के दूसरे दिन भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने अच्छी वापसी की और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 469 रनों पर रोक दिया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बल्लेबाजी के दौरान टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने मैदान में जमकर वाहवही लूटी. प्लेइंग-11 में मौका ना मिलने के बाद भी इस खिलाड़ी ने मैदान में कमाल कर दिया.

