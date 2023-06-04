Ben Stokes: इंग्लैंड के कप्तान का अनोखा कीर्तिमान, टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पहली बार बना ऐसा अजीबोगरीब रिकॉर्ड
topStories1hindi1723830
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Ben Stokes: इंग्लैंड के कप्तान का अनोखा कीर्तिमान, टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पहली बार बना ऐसा अजीबोगरीब रिकॉर्ड

ENG vs IRE: इंग्लैंड और आयरलैंड क्रिकेट टीमों के बीच लॉर्डस के मैदान पर एकमात्र टेस्ट मैच खेला गया. इस मैच में इंग्लैंड टेस्ट टीम के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes) ने एक अनोखा रिकॉर्ड बनाया.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Trending Photos

Ben Stokes: इंग्लैंड के कप्तान का अनोखा कीर्तिमान, टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पहली बार बना ऐसा अजीबोगरीब रिकॉर्ड

Ben Stokes Creates History: इंग्लैंड ने आयरलैंड के खिलाफ एकमात्र टेस्ट मैच में 10 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की. इस मैच में इंग्लैंड टेस्ट टीम के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes) ने एक ऐसा रिकॉर्ड बनाया है, जो अभी तक टेस्ट क्रिकेट के इतिहास में दूसरा कोई कप्तान नहीं बनाया है. एशेज सीरीज की तैयारियों के मद्देनजर इस चार दिवसीय टेस्ट मैच का आयोजन किया गया था. जिसे इंग्लैंड की टीम ने एकतरफा अंदाज में अपने नाम किया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
hotel room
होटल में बेड पर हमेशा चार तकिए ही क्यों रखें जाते हैं, क्या आप जानते हैं इसकी वजह