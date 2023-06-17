Watch: क्रिकेट इतिहास का सबसे करिश्माई कैच! बल्लेबाज से लेकर फैंस तक हर कोई रह गया दंग
topStories1hindi1741633
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Watch: क्रिकेट इतिहास का सबसे करिश्माई कैच! बल्लेबाज से लेकर फैंस तक हर कोई रह गया दंग

Brad Currie Vitality Blast T20 2023: इंग्लैंड में खेली जा रही टी-20 ब्लास्ट में क्रिकेट इतिहास के सबसे बेहतरीन कैच में से एक देखने को मिला है. ये कैच स्कॉटलैंड के खिलाड़ी ब्रैड करी ने लपका.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

Watch: क्रिकेट इतिहास का सबसे करिश्माई कैच! बल्लेबाज से लेकर फैंस तक हर कोई रह गया दंग

Vitality Blast T20 2023: क्रिकेट के इतिहास में अब तक कई ऐसे कैच देखने को मिले है जो किसी करिश्मा से कम नहीं हैं. कई बार फील्डर्स ऐसा हैरतअंगेज कैच पकड़े जाते हैं जिसे देखकर हर कोई दंग रह जाता है. इंग्लैंड में खेली जा रही टी-20 ब्लास्ट में भी एक ऐसा ही कैच देखने को मिला है, जिसने हर एक क्रिकेट फैन का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच लिया है. ये कैच ससेक्स और हैंपशायर के बीच खेले गए मैच के दौरान देखने को मिला.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार