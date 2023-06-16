IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे पर चेतेश्वर पुजारा होंगे प्लेइंग-11 से ड्रॉप, ये खिलाड़ी बनेगा रिप्लेसमेंट!
IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे पर चेतेश्वर पुजारा होंगे प्लेइंग-11 से ड्रॉप, ये खिलाड़ी बनेगा रिप्लेसमेंट!

India vs West Indies: भारतीय टीम 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी. इस सीरीज में चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) का खेलना काफी मुश्किल लग रहा है. ऐसे में टीम मैनेजमेंट उनकी जगह प्लेइंग-11 में युवा खिलाड़ी को उतार सकता है.

IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे पर चेतेश्वर पुजारा होंगे प्लेइंग-11 से ड्रॉप, ये खिलाड़ी बनेगा रिप्लेसमेंट!

Cheteshwar Pujara Replacement, IND vs WI: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी. ये सीरीज वेस्टइंडीज की मेजबानी में खेली जाएगी, जिसमें अनुभवी बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) का खेलना काफी मुश्किल लग रहा है. इसका कारण उनकी फॉर्म है जो पिछले कुछ वक्त से खराब चल रही है. ऐसे में टीम मैनेजमेंट उनकी जगह प्लेइंग-11 में एक युवा खिलाड़ी को उतार सकता है.

