World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप के शेड्यूल पर BCCI का ये है प्लान, तारीख भी आ गई सामने!

ODI World Cup: इस बार वनडे वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी भारत के पास है. अभी तक आईसीसी ने इस टूर्नामेंट का शेड्यूल जारी नहीं किया है लेकिन अब बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है. क्रिकेट फैंस को जल्द ही इसका शेड्यूल मिल सकता है जिसके लिए बीसीसीआई ने प्लान भी तैयार कर लिया है. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

ICC ODI World Cup-2023 : भारत की मेजबानी में होने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर तैयारियां जोर-शोर से चल रही हैं. फिलहाल हरारे में वर्ल्ड कप क्वालिफायर (CWC Qualifiers) खेले जा रहे हैं. आईसीसी की ओर से अभी तक इस वैश्विक टूर्नामेंट का शेड्यूल जारी नहीं किया गया है लेकिन एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. क्रिकेट फैंस को जल्द ही इसका शेड्यूल मिल सकता है जिसके लिए बीसीसीआई ने खास प्लान तैयार किया है. 

