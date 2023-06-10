IND vs AUS: 'भारत अब नहीं जीत सकता WTC फाइनल', टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी ने ही दिया बड़ा बयान
topStories1hindi1732812
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: 'भारत अब नहीं जीत सकता WTC फाइनल', टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी ने ही दिया बड़ा बयान

WTC Final 2023: लंदन में खेले जा रहे WTC फाइनल मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 444 रनों का पहाड़ का लक्ष्य दिया है. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने बड़ा बयान दे दिया है और कहा है कि भारत का WTC फाइनल में जीतना मुश्किल है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: 'भारत अब नहीं जीत सकता WTC फाइनल', टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी ने ही दिया बड़ा बयान

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने की जंग जारी है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को इस मैच को जीतने के लिए 444 रनों का पहाड़ सा टारगेट दिया है. अगर भारत यह लक्ष्य हासिल करता है तो ओवल के मैदान में सबसे बड़ा रन चेज भारत के नाम हो जाएगा. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने ही बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि भारत अब WTC फाइनल नहीं जीत सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट