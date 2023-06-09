World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले सामने आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, खुशी से झूम उठेंगे भारतीय फैंस
topStories1hindi1730963
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले सामने आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, खुशी से झूम उठेंगे भारतीय फैंस

ODI World Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 सितंबर के महीने में पाकिस्‍तान की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. वहीं, वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेला जाएगा है. इन बड़े टूर्नामेंट्स से पहले एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. 

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले सामने आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, खुशी से झूम उठेंगे भारतीय फैंस

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (ICC World Test Championship) के बाद सिंतबर में एशिया कप और अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) खेलना है. एशिया कप और वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जैसे बड़े टूर्नामेंट्स से पहले भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. ये दोनों ही टूर्नामेंट भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (Team India) के लिए काफी अहम रहने वाले हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी