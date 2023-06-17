MLC 2023: सुपर किंग्स ने फाफ डुप्लेसी को बनाया टीम का कप्तान, अचानक सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट
Faf du Plessis: आईपीएल फ्रेंचाइजी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स में स्टार बल्लेबाज फाफ डुप्लेसी की वापसी हुई है. फाफ डुप्लेसी साल 2011 से 2021 तक चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स का हिस्सा रहे हैं.

Jun 17, 2023

Major League Cricket 2023: मेजर लीग क्रिकेट के पहले सीजन में टूर्नामेंट में कुल 6 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी. आईपीएल फ्रेंचाइजी कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स, चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स, मुंबई इंडियंस और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स भी मेजर लीग क्रिकेट में हिस्सा ले रही हैं. टेक्सास सुपर किंग्स ने ड्वेन ब्रावो और अंबाती राडयू समेत चेन्नई के कई स्टार खिलाड़ियों को पहले सीजन के लिए साइन किया है. सुपर किंग्स ने अपने पुराने खिलाड़ी फाफ डुप्लेसी को भी स्क्वॉड में शामिल किया है.

