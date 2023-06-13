Team India: पुजारा के टेस्ट करियर पर मंडराया खतरा, नंबर तीन पर अब ये खिलाड़ी बदलेगा टीम की किस्मत!
Team India: पुजारा के टेस्ट करियर पर मंडराया खतरा, नंबर तीन पर अब ये खिलाड़ी बदलेगा टीम की किस्मत!

Indian Cricket Team: वर्ल्‍ड टेस्‍ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में मिली हार के बाद टीम इंडिया में कई बड़े बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं. सीनियर खिलाड़ी चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) की जगह पर भी अब खतरा मंडरा रहा है.

Indian Cricket Test Team: 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर खेले गए वर्ल्‍ड टेस्‍ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में टीम इंडिया को एक बड़ी हार का सामना करना पड़ा. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया में कई बड़े बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं. भारतीय टीम अब लंबे ब्रैक के बाद वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज खेलने उतरेगी. इस सीरीज में टीम इंडिया के सीनियर खिलाड़ी चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) की जगह 29 साल के एक खिलाड़ी को आजमाया जा सकता है.  

