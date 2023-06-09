IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया अब भी जीत सकती है WTC फाइनल मैच, बस करना होगा ये काम!
topStories1hindi1731249
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया अब भी जीत सकती है WTC फाइनल मैच, बस करना होगा ये काम!

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल खेला जा रहा है. लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में जारी इस महामुकाबले में भारतीय टीम के टॉप ऑर्डर बल्लेबाजों ने पहली पारी में बेहद ही निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन किया, जिसके बाद टीम इंडिया बैकफुट पर है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया अब भी जीत सकती है WTC फाइनल मैच, बस करना होगा ये काम!

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच WTC फाइनल मैच ओवल में खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई के ट्रेविस हेड(163) और स्टीव स्मिथ(121) की शानदार शतकीय पारियों की बदौलत टीम ने 469 रनों का बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा किया. इसके बाद भारत के टॉप ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज पूरी तरह से फ्लॉप रहे. टॉप ऑर्डर का कोई भी बल्लेबाज 20 रन से ज्यादा का स्कोर नहीं बना पाया. इस बीच एक दिग्गज भारतीय ने टीम इंडिया को जीतने का मंत्र दे दिया है. उन्होंने बताया है कि टीम इंडिया कैसे जीत सकती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट