Hardik Pandya: टेस्ट क्रिकेट छोड़ सकते हैं हार्दिक पांड्या! दिग्गज ने अपने बयान से मचाई सनसनी
Hardik Pandya: स्टार ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ने हाल में आईपीएल-2023 में गुजरात टाइटंस की कप्तानी संभाली और ये टीम आईपीएल-2023 की उप-विजेता रही. वह काफी वक्त से टेस्ट क्रिकेट से दूर हैं. उन्हें वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) के लिए टीम इंडिया में मौका नहीं मिला है.

Jun 03, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

Hardik Pandya, Indian Test Team : स्टार ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या (Hardik Pandya) फिलहाल टेस्ट क्रिकेट से दूर हैं. उन्हें वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) के लिए टीम इंडिया में मौका नहीं दिया गया है. उनके बारे में दिग्गज ऑलराउंडर लांस क्लूजनर (Lance Klusener) ने अपनी राय रखी है.

