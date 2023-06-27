भारत आने से क्यों डर रही पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम? PCB ने अब दे दिया चौंकाने वाला ये बयान
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 में पाकिस्तान की टीम खेलेगी या नहीं? यह सवाल अब भी लोगों को परेशान कर रहा है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड की तरफ से भी वर्ल्ड कप में खेलने को लेकर अभी तक कोई पुख्ता बयान सामने नहीं आया है. आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के कार्यक्रम की घोषणा होने के बाद भी पीसीबी ने अपना रुख साफ नहीं किया है. पीसीबी ने कहा कि वह पाकिस्तान सरकार से विचार-विमर्श कर निर्णय लेगा.

