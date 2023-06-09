Champions Trophy: पाकिस्तान में नहीं खेली जाएगी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025! इस देश को मिल सकती है मेजबानी
Champions Trophy 2025: इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को दी है. लेकिन इस टूर्नामेंट से जुड़ा एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: पाकिस्तान में दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट के मुकाबले नहीं खेले गए हैं. पाकिस्तान में आखिरी बार 1996 वर्ल्ड कप के मैच खेले गए थे. लेकिन इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने साल 2021 में ऐलान किया था कि चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 (Champions Trophy 2025) पाकिस्तान में खेली जाएगी. हालांकि चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया. ये खबर पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट फैंस को बिल्कुल भी हजम नहीं होगी.  

