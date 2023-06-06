Team India: टीम इंडिया की इस वनडे सीरीज को किया गया रद्द! 1 महीने तक नहीं खेलेगी कोई मैच
topStories1hindi1726735
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: टीम इंडिया की इस वनडे सीरीज को किया गया रद्द! 1 महीने तक नहीं खेलेगी कोई मैच

Indian Cricket Team: मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक टीम इंडिया की एक सीरीज को पोस्टपोन कर दिया गया है. ये सीरीज वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) के फाइनल मैच के बाद खेली जानी है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: टीम इंडिया की इस वनडे सीरीज को किया गया रद्द! 1 महीने तक नहीं खेलेगी कोई मैच

India vs Afganistan Odi Series: टीम इंडिया को 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेलना है. इस मैच के बाद टीम इंडिया को एक वनडे सीरीज खेलनी थी. लेकिन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने इस सीरीज को पोस्टपोन करने का फैसला किया है. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के बाद अगले एक महीने तक कोई भी इंटरनेशनल मैच नहीं खेलेगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर