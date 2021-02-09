English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, Ajinkya Rahane को कप्तान बनाने की उठी मांग

भारत और इंग्लैंड (IND vs ENG) के बीच खेले गए पहले टेस्ट में अंग्रेजों ने टीम इंडिया (Team India) को 227 रनों की करारी शिकस्त दी है. इसके साथ ही विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) को कप्तानी हटाने की मांग जोर पकड़ने लगी है. सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने विराट को जमकर ट्रोल किया है.  

विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे (फोटो-PTI)

नई दिल्ली: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया की करारी हार के बाद विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की लीडरशिप पर एक बार फिर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं. कोहली की कप्तानी में भारत लगातार चौथा टेस्ट गंवा चुकी है, हालांकि उन्होंने चेन्नई टेस्ट के आखिरी दिन 72 रन की अहम पारी खेली लेकिन वो नाकाफी साबित हुई.

विराट की कप्तानी पर सवाल

विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने चेन्नई टेस्ट में कुछ ऐसे फैसले लिए जो उनकी कप्तानी पर सवालिया निशान लगा रहे हैं, जैसे कुलदीप यादव को प्लेइंग इलेवन में न रखना, गेंदबाजों का सही वक्त पर इस्तेमाल न करना और खराब फील्डिंग प्लेसमेंट शामिल हैं.

विराट पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के लगातार नाकाम होने पर क्रिकेट फैंस ने उनपर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है. ज्यादातर लोगों ने मांग की है कि अजिंक्य रहाणे (Ajinkya Rahane) को टेस्ट फॉर्मेट की कप्तानी सौंपी जाए. आइए देखते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट्स.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

