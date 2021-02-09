IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, Ajinkya Rahane को कप्तान बनाने की उठी मांग

नई दिल्ली: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया की करारी हार के बाद विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की लीडरशिप पर एक बार फिर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं. कोहली की कप्तानी में भारत लगातार चौथा टेस्ट गंवा चुकी है, हालांकि उन्होंने चेन्नई टेस्ट के आखिरी दिन 72 रन की अहम पारी खेली लेकिन वो नाकाफी साबित हुई.

विराट की कप्तानी पर सवाल

विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने चेन्नई टेस्ट में कुछ ऐसे फैसले लिए जो उनकी कप्तानी पर सवालिया निशान लगा रहे हैं, जैसे कुलदीप यादव को प्लेइंग इलेवन में न रखना, गेंदबाजों का सही वक्त पर इस्तेमाल न करना और खराब फील्डिंग प्लेसमेंट शामिल हैं.

विराट पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के लगातार नाकाम होने पर क्रिकेट फैंस ने उनपर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है. ज्यादातर लोगों ने मांग की है कि अजिंक्य रहाणे (Ajinkya Rahane) को टेस्ट फॉर्मेट की कप्तानी सौंपी जाए. आइए देखते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट्स.

Bring back Rahane as captain.Else this will be a washout series.#INDvsENG #Rahane #ViratKohli — Rohit D (@rohitd1999) February 9, 2021

Virat Kohli has now lost his last four Tests as captain - the most he has lost in succession (Wellington, Christchurch, Adelaide & Chennai). In the seven Tests prior to the current streak, he had won seven in a row, the longest such sequence for an Indian captain.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 9, 2021

Virat Kohli is the most unluckiest captain in the history of cricket — Kiran (@lame_brain_) February 9, 2021

I just want the English team to clean sweep the series..dont want to see choker kohli as captain again..this test was very important with respect to the test championship finals but India under choker @imVkohli has a history of not doing well in such situations #INDvENG — Vinayak Bharadwaj (@bharadw5) February 9, 2021

Gone With The Wind..... Team India at Chepauk. Return of @imVkohli again means defeat. Bring back @ajinkyarahane88 as captain#INDvsENG_2021 #Chepauk — Kannan (@kannandelhi) February 9, 2021

@imVkohli : Another embarrassing defeat under your captaincy, first NZ, then Australia and now in India, if u have even an iota of self respect, renounce captaincy.@BCCI : We need Virat the bat not Virat the captain.#INDvsENG_2021 #Disappointment — Mohit (@Mohit1717) February 9, 2021

Virat Kohli such a Impactful player. Without him It took India 3 tests in Australia to go on top and create history but he joined and put us back to be a losing side in just one test. Incredible impact. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) February 9, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane beat Australia in Australia with net bowlers and T20 batsmen. Virat Kohli can't beat England in India with his top bowlers and batsmen. This is getting ridiculous. Kohli's Bangalore has finished last in IPL every time. Isn't that proof he's not captaincy material. — Rakesh Thiyya (@ByRakeshSimha) February 7, 2021