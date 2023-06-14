Rohit Sharma: कप्तान रोहित पर अब सेलेक्टर का फूटा गुस्सा, अपने बयान से क्रिकेट जगत में मचाया तहलका!
topStories1hindi1737789
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Rohit Sharma: कप्तान रोहित पर अब सेलेक्टर का फूटा गुस्सा, अपने बयान से क्रिकेट जगत में मचाया तहलका!

Rohit Sharma Captaincy: रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी वाली टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में करारी शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी. लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर खेले गए मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने उसे 209 रनों के अंतर से मात दी. अब पूर्व सेलेक्टर ने रोहित पर नाराजगी जाहिर की है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma: कप्तान रोहित पर अब सेलेक्टर का फूटा गुस्सा, अपने बयान से क्रिकेट जगत में मचाया तहलका!

Selector Statement on Rohit Sharma Captaincy: धुरंधर ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) की कप्तानी वाली भारतीय टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ करारी शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी. लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर खेले गए इस मुकाबले में भारत को 209 रनों के अंतर से हार मिली. अब भारत के पूर्व सेलेक्टर ने रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी को लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर की है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
B Praak
B Praak on Mann Bharryaa Song: पहले शूट हो गया था गाना, विजुअल पर किया गया रीक्रिएट
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!