Team India: भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, टीम इंडिया की इस वनडे सीरीज को किया गया रद्द!
Indian Cricket Team: बीसीसीआई की स्पेशल जनरल मीटिंग (SGM) में एक बड़ा फैसला लिया गया है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक टीम इंडिया की एक सीरीज को पोस्टपोन कर दिया गया है.

Team India Schedule FTP Schedule: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 का फाइनल मैच 28 मई को खेला जाना है. इसके बाद भारत और ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया की टीमें इंग्‍लैंड के द ओवल में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेलेंगी. इस मैच के बाद टीम इंडिया को एक वनडे सीरीज खेलनी थी. लेकिन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने इस सीरीज को पोस्टपोन करने का फैसला किया है.

