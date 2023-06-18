IND vs PAK: भारत-पाक मैच पर मंडराए संकट के बादल! अब हाई कमीशन तक पहुंचा मामला
topStories1hindi1742993
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs PAK: भारत-पाक मैच पर मंडराए संकट के बादल! अब हाई कमीशन तक पहुंचा मामला

IND vs PAK: भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच मुकाबले का इंतजार हर कोई करता है, फिर चाहे खेल या मैदान कोई भी हो. क्रिकेट के मैदान पर तो फैंस का जोश हमेशा हाई दिखता है. अब दोनों ही देशों के प्रशंसकों का ये इंतजार जल्दी खत्म होने जा रहा है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs PAK: भारत-पाक मैच पर मंडराए संकट के बादल! अब हाई कमीशन तक पहुंचा मामला

India vs Pakistan: भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच किसी भी खेल, किसी भी मैदान पर मुकाबला हो तो फैंस का उत्साह चरम पर होता है. क्रिकेट के मैदान पर तो फैंस का जोश हमेशा हाई दिखता है. अब ये इंतजार भी जल्दी खत्म होने जा रहा है क्योंकि एशिया कप-2023 में दोनों टीमें आमने-सामने होंगी. फिर वनडे वर्ल्ड कप-2023 में भी फैंस को भारत-पाक मैच देखने को मिलेगा. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर आई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच