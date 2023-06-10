IND vs AUS: WTC की ट्रॉफी और भारत के बीच आया 121 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, टीम को निकालना ही होगा तोड़
IND vs AUS: WTC की ट्रॉफी और भारत के बीच आया 121 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, टीम को निकालना ही होगा तोड़

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल की दूसरी पारी में चार विकेट गंवाने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत के खिलाफ 296 रन की बढ़त बना ली है. ऐसे में भारत को फाइनल मैच जीतने के लिए 121 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ना होगा.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:27 AM IST

ICC World Test Championship Final: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल मैच भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच इंग्लैंड के ओवल में खेला जा रहा है. दूसरी पारी में चार विकेट गंवाने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत के खिलाफ 296 रन की बढ़त बना ली है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पास पहली पारी के आधार पर 173 रन की बढ़त हासिल थी. वहीं दूसरी पारी में शुक्रवार को तीसरे दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने चार विकेट गंवाकर 123 रन बना लिए हैं. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया को यहां से मुकाबला जीतने के लिए 121 साल पुराने रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ना होगा.

