IPL 2023 के बीच सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट, बांग्लादेश दौरे पर जाएगी टीम इंडिया
Team India: भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम सीमित ओवरों की सीरीज के लिए अगले महीने (जून) बांग्लादेश का दौरा करेगी. इस दौरे से पहले पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम के हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने खिलाड़ियों से बातचीत की.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

India Women Team to tour Bangladesh: भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम सीमित ओवरों की सीरीज के लिए अगले महीने (जून) बांग्लादेश का दौरा करेगी. भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम 23 फरवरी को केप टाउन में आईसीसी महिला वर्ल्ड कप में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों सेमीफाइनल में हार के बाद पहली बार खेलेगी. टीम के बल्लेबाजी कोच हृषिकेश कानिटकर बांग्लादेश दौरे के लिए टीम की कमान संभालने के लिए तैयार हैं. इस दौरे में तीन मैच और इतने ही टी20 मैच खेले जाएंगे.

