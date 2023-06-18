Team India: बांग्लादेश का दौरा करेगी टीम इंडिया, इस तारीख को पहुंचेगी ढाका
topStories1hindi1742949
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: बांग्लादेश का दौरा करेगी टीम इंडिया, इस तारीख को पहुंचेगी ढाका

Team India: भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम सीमित ओवरों की सीरीज के लिए बांग्लादेश का दौरा करेगी. इस दौरे पर दोनों टीमों के बीच वनडे और टी20 मैच खेले जाएंगे.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: बांग्लादेश का दौरा करेगी टीम इंडिया, इस तारीख को पहुंचेगी ढाका

India Women Team to tour Bangladesh: भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ तीन टी20 और इतने ही वनडे खेलने के लिए छह जुलाई को ढाका पहुंचेगी. सभी मैच मीरपुर के शेर-ए-बांग्ला नेशनल स्टेडियम में खेले जाएंगे. बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीबी) द्वारा जारी कार्यक्रम के अनुसार, भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच तीन टी-20 मैच 9, 11 और 13 जुलाई को ढाका समय के अनुसार दोपहर 2 बजे से शुरू होंगे. उल्लेखनीय है कि बांग्लादेश 2024 में महिला टी20 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी करेगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच