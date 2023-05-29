Coach Statement: एशिया कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची भारतीय टीम, कोच ने फिर भी जताई नाराजगी!
topStories1hindi1716721
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Coach Statement: एशिया कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची भारतीय टीम, कोच ने फिर भी जताई नाराजगी!

Asia Cup Semifinals: : क्रिकेट के मैदान पर एशिया कप टूर्नामेंट इसी साल खेला जाना है. पाकिस्तान को इसकी मेजबानी सौंपी गई है लेकिन अभी तक कुछ भी साफ नहीं है. वहीं, भारतीय टीम ने हॉकी के मैदान पर कमाल कर दिया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Coach Statement: एशिया कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची भारतीय टीम, कोच ने फिर भी जताई नाराजगी!

Asia Cup Semifinals, Indian Junior Hockey Team : क्रिकेट के मैदान पर एशिया कप टूर्नामेंट इसी साल खेला जाना है. पाकिस्तान को इसकी मेजबानी सौंपी गई है लेकिन अभी तक कुछ भी साफ नहीं हुआ है कि आखिर कौन इस टूर्नामेंट का मेजबान बनेगा. दरअसल, भारतीय टीम ने एशिया कप के लिए पाकिस्तान जाने से इनकार कर दिया है. इसी बीच हॉकी के मैदान पर भारतीय टीम ने कमाल कर दिया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दी चेतावनी, भिड़े गैंग लीडर!
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
Vajrasana
खाना खाकर थोड़ी देर इस मुद्रा में बैठें...एसिडिटी और गैस की नहीं होगी प्रॉब्लम