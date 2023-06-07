Team India: IND के इस खिलाड़ी के साथ हो रही बड़ी नाइंसाफी, रोहित की कप्तानी में खत्म हो गया सुनहरा करियर!
topStories1hindi1728851
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: IND के इस खिलाड़ी के साथ हो रही बड़ी नाइंसाफी, रोहित की कप्तानी में खत्म हो गया सुनहरा करियर!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल मैच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेल जा रहा है. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा ने एक खिलाड़ी को मौका नहीं दिया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: IND के इस खिलाड़ी के साथ हो रही बड़ी नाइंसाफी, रोहित की कप्तानी में खत्म हो गया सुनहरा करियर!

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है. भारत की नजरें ICC खिताब के एक दशक के सूखे को खत्म करने पर टिकी हैं. टीम इंडिया 2013 चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के बाद से कोई भी आईसीसी ट्रॉफी नहीं जीत सकी है. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा ने एक खूंखार गेंदबाज को मौका नहीं दिया. ऐसे में अब इस खिलाड़ी के लिए टीम में जगह बनाना इतना आसान नहीं रहने वाला है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar: छोटा सा सूटकेस लेकर आई थीं मुंबई, 5 लड़कियों के साथ शेयर किया कमरा!
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: जमकर नाचे Salman, फैंस ने मेकर्स ने कर डाली दिलचस्प डिमांड
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
पढ़ने-लिखने में माहिर अंतरा बिस्वास यूं बनीं Monalisa, पढ़ाई जान शॉक्ड रह जाएंगे आप!
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
adipurush
लगे गले, किया किस और हो गया विवाद...Adipurush की रिलीज से पहले हंगामा क्यों है बरपा
quiz
वो क्या है, जो सूखने पर 2 किलो, भीगने पर 1 किलो और जल जाने पर 3 किलो हो जाता है?
Team India
वर्ल्ड कप से पहले इस धुरंधर ने तोड़ा संन्यास, विराट कोहली का है सबसे बड़ा 'दुश्मन'