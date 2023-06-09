WTC Final 2023: इस AUS बल्लेबाज को सिराज ने नींद में भी दिया बड़ा झटका, अब VIDEO हो रहा वायरल
WTC Final 2023: इस AUS बल्लेबाज को सिराज ने नींद में भी दिया बड़ा झटका, अब VIDEO हो रहा वायरल

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में तीसरे दिन का खेल जारी है. भारत पहली पारी में 296 रनों पर सिमट गया. इसके बाद कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: इस AUS बल्लेबाज को सिराज ने नींद में भी दिया बड़ा झटका, अब VIDEO हो रहा वायरल

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन में WTC फाइनल जीतने की जंग जारी है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पहली पारी में 469 रनों का बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा किया, जिसके बाद भारत के अजिंक्य रहाणे, शार्दुल ठाकुर और रविंद्र जडेजा ने पारियां खेलकर टीम इंडिया को 296 रनों तक पहुंचाया. इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दूसरी पारी की बल्लेबाजी के दौरान सिराज ने कुछ ऐसा कर दिया कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक खिलाड़ी की नींद ही उड़ गई.

